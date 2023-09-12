Public Invited To Open House At New Rock Island Fire Station

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department (WVFD) is hosting an open house at its new fire station in Rock Island this weekend.

"The public is invited to tour the facility and meet the members of the department," says WVFD spokesperson Kay McKellar. "Rides on the mini-pumper truck will also be available for any children who attend."

McKellar says the new station has been in use for months but was only recently finished.

"Our firefighters moved into it on May 1st but all of the things that needed to be done to it hadn't been finished. So the guys were living there and running crews out of there but we didn't invite anyone in because we wanted to make sure all of the little things were done."

The new fire station is located at 1600 Douglas Street in Rock Island.

The open house will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, September 16.