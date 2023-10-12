Public Memorial Being Held For Longtime Volunteer Firefighter

A volunteer firefighter who dedicated over fifty years of service to the Wenatchee Valley is being remembered this weekend.

Division Chief Ron Roy's life will be celebrated at a public memorial in downtown Wenatchee.

Spokesperson Kay McKellar of the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department says a lot of careful thought and planning has gone into the occasion.

"There's going to be a helicopter flyover when the ceremony starts. There's actually quite a lot that's going into this. I've never worked on a memorial event for a firefighter that's this big before."

A three-and-a-half mile procession featuring multiple apparatus will precede the services, which will be held at the Wenatchee Convention Center.

The procession will begin at the Easy Street fire station, 206 Easy Street in Wenatchee, and end at the Convention Center, 121 North Wenatchee Avenue.

Roy began his career as a volunteer firefighter in 1973 and spent time with various agencies in both Chelan and Douglas Counties. He also worked as a senior electrical systems operator for the Chelan County Public Utility District, from where he retired in 2019.

Roy died of cancer in August. His memorial will be held this Saturday, October 14 at 12:00 p.m.