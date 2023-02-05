Family of Wenatchee Mobile Home Fire Victim Create GoFundMe Campaign

Family members of the woman who died in a mobile home fire have created a GoFundMe campaign.

On Feb. 1, 45-year-old Shanna Rice was trapped in a mobile home fire on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee.

Medical crews tried to revive her through CPR but were unsuccessful. She later passed away due to smoke inhalation.

Shanna Rice's daughter Kayla Rice is asking for donations for her mother’s memorial service and to cover cremation costs.

