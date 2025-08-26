Our Valley Our Future has hired Rachel Evey as its first executive director as the nonprofit moves toward a second decade of guiding community-generated action plans to improve the quality of life in North Central Washington.

The hiring of Rachel Evey was announced in a news release today.

Evey will take on the new Executive Director role on October 1.Our Valley Our Future (OVOF) will begin work on the third five-year Action Plan for the region, looking ahead through 2031.

"I am excited to serve as Our Valley Our Future's executive director as the organization goes into its next action plan," Evey said. “The collaborative style of our region has always inspired me. I look forward to working with the entire community to make our shared vision a reality."

Evey served as executive director of the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation for eight years. She raised funds to support students and the college, oversaw the foundation’s assets, engaged in community relations, implemented programs, and served on the WVC president’s cabinet. Evey also served as WVC’s alumni relations coordinator. Evey holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Davis.The Bakersfield, CA, native moved to Wenatchee in 2017.

In the newly created executive director role, Evey will ensure OVOF’s mission and strategic goals are carried out, oversee day-to-day operations, collaborate with community leaders and community members, and champion initiatives and projects in the OVOF Action Plan. She will report to the OVOF Board of Directors.

“The OVOF Board sought a candidate with the strengths and skills to lead this innovative organization to continued success,” said Alma Chacon, OVOF Board Chair. “It was important the executive director be someone with a passion for collaborative work, good institutional knowledge of the region, and fundraising experience. We have found that in Rachel.”

Steve Maher helped launch Oor Valley Our Future and has served as its coordinator since 2017. He will assist the organization with the region’s third Action Plan.

OVOF is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that conducts community outreach, visioning and planning work, and guides the development of five-year action plans that include initiatives, projects, and programs meant to fill gaps and solve regional challenges.