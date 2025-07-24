The YWCA NCW Rainbow Camp is back for a second year, and now you have an opportunity to sponsor a camper.

“We’ve heard from our community- you want Rainbow Camp to happen, and you want to help but you can’t volunteer for the weekend," said Deputy Director of YWCA NCW Dusti Mahoney. "Sponsor-a-Camper gives everyone a chance to be involved in a program that is more important now than ever."

The YWCA's leadership camp for LGBTQ+ middle and high schoolers is dedicated to providing a safe and inclusive space for youth leaders to develop their skills and connect with others across the valley.

What Sponsorship Covers

The weekend includes traditional camp activities, alongside workshops specific to queer history and leadership.

This year, community members also have an opportunity to sponsor campers with all donations offsetting the cost to attend. Opportunities range from covering the full cost of a camper to subsidizing s'mores.

All meals, lodging, and transportation are provided in the cost to attend. Volunteers will undergo background checks. Interested participants can register for Rainbow Camp when you click here. Camp takes place Aug. 22-24.