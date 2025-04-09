What Happens in Washington if You Don’t Get a REAL ID by Deadline

Time is running out for Washingtonians to update their ID.

With the federal REAL ID deadline coming up in less than a month, Washington state officials are encouraging residents to make an appointment with the Department of Licensing as soon as possible.

Get our free mobile app

The deadline for a REAL ID is May 7.

What is a REAL ID?

A REAL ID is a form of identification obtained by providing, at a minimum: Full Legal Name, Date of Birth, Social Security Number, Two Proofs of Address of Principal Residence, and Lawful Status.

Washington State Department of Licensing Washington State Department of Licensing loading...

The following are acceptable REAL ID documents.

U.S. Passport

U.S. Passport Card

Permanent Resident Card (Green Card)

U.S. Military ID

Enhanced Driver's License (EDL)

Enhanced Identification Card (EID)

Federally recognized tribal-issued photo ID

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign Passport

Border Crossing Card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Washington State Department of Licensing Washington State Department of Licensing loading...

What Happens if You Don't Get a REAL ID?

Starting May 7, everyone flying in the United States or visiting a secure federal facility will need a REAL ID, enhanced ID, passport, or another form of federally compliant identification.

Washington State Department of Licensing Washington State Department of Licensing loading...

If you don't get the REAL ID by the deadline, you must bring an Enhanced ID or passport in order to board any flight in Washington and across the nation.

In order to make this process as easy as possible, the DOL has a number of online tools, like this form page and this informational guide.