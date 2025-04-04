President Donald Trump signs an executive order for the Internal Revenue Service to stop issuing refund checks.

President Trump signed the order, titled "Modernizing Payments To and From America's Bank Account," March 25.

It says effective the end of September, the Federal government will cease issuing paper checks for all disbursements.

Tax Changes Coming

With tax day coming up April 15, this won't have an impact on Washingtonians, yet. However, it will be important to note in the coming days.

I'm not sure about you, but I dread doing my taxes every year. So much, that I'm usually the first person to file because I just want it to be OVER with.

The new administration in the White House has changed a ton over the first couple of months, and now they're changing the way you do your taxes.

No More Paper

The executive order also includes paying your taxes. If you still use a check book to pay for your tax bill, you won't be able to do that anymore following this tax cycle.

I already receive my tax refund by direct deposit into my bank account. To be clear, tax refunds are not going away. However, the government is attempting to cut costs by doing away with paper methods and moving everything to electronic transfers.