Reimagine Wenatchee Plan To Identify Priorities

The City of Wenatchee has approved a contract for an architectural firm to begin studies on the Reimagine Wenatchee Target Area Master Plan.

The area extends from Kittitas Street to 5th Street, and Chelan Street to the Columbia River.

The goal is to make sure all city projects on tap, such as the convention center expansion, are working cohesively.

"A couple weeks ago we talked about parking and how do we address that, especially with Convention Center remodel and expansion and this could be one of those efforts to help us look at that at both a high level and then even zoning into a little bit further if we need to." City Executive Services Director Laura Gloria said

The $125,000 contract was awarded to architectural firm, Northwest Studio.

"They have a good process on approach as to how to get that idea out of the different stakeholders and how to be more creative and then bring in the planning best practices into that process." Gloria said.