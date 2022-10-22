REMINDER: Intersection on 9th St. and Valley Mall Parkway Will be Closed This Week

Starting on Oct. 24, the intersection on 9th St. and Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee will be closed for construction until the beginning of November.

Crews will be working on road construction and paving, along with utility installation.

Drivers can still access the 7/11 and J.B. Steamers Coffee stand, however through traffic is not allowed.

Signs will be posted for alternative detour routes nearby.

The intersection is scheduled to reopen on Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.