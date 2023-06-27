Rep. Schrier Making Quickly Announced Visit To Chelan Hospital

Congresswoman Kim Schrier is making a quickly announced visit to Lake Chelan Health Hospital in Chelan Tuesday.

A release from Schrier's office says she's specifically touring the new rural hospital in Chelan County.

She'll be joined by Washington State Representative Mike Steele, who is a past President of the Lake Chelan Wellness Foundation.

The nonprofit foundation awarded $2 million to the hospital, which opened last October

The release from Schrier notes Lake Chelan Health Hospital has 52,250 square feet and includes 12 patient rooms, two operating rooms, and parking for patients and visitors.

The hospital is open 24 hours a day to provide health care services.

Schrier is scheduled to appear at the facility with Rep. Steele and two members of the hospital's management, CEO Aaron Edwards and CFO Brant Truman, at 1pm Tuesday.

Among other things Lake Chelan Health Hospital offers emergency services, specialty and has a Express Care Walk-in Clinic which is open seven days a week.

Schrier's LinkedIn page still lists her as an MD, practicing as a pediatrician at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Issaquah.