Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Fitness Court at Eastmont Community Park

The community is invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Fitness Court at Eastmont Community Park on June 7.

This new court is free and open fitness area that is available for people of all ages. Visitors can also download the free Fitness Court app in order to keep track of various workouts or routines.

The Eastmont Metropolitan Park District (EMPD) has been working with the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) to add this new court, along with the supporting mobile app.

In 2022, the NFC launched an initiative that works with cities and schools to build new health-oriented infrastructure across the nation.

The EMPD was among those who earned a $30,000 grant from the NFC to go towards this court.

Construction of the court was also funded by the City of East Wenatchee and the Northern Fruit and Rotary of East Wenatchee.

The ceremony will take place at the Eastmont Community Park on June 7 at 4 p.m.