Ritzville Man Arrested For Multiple Sexually-Motivated Crimes

A Ritzville man is in jail after being arrested on multiple charges over New Year's Weekend.

Thirty-five-year-old Brian Massey was taken into custody at around 6 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 30) following a two-week investigation by the Ritzville Police Department.

He was jailed on charges of residential burglary with sexual motivation, attempted indecent liberties, and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

Ritzville Police Chief Dave McCormick says the charges against Massey stem from his targeting of a female who is under the age of 18.

In addition, Massey was also wanted for three outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court on previous charges of criminal trespassing.

He was scheduled for to be arraigned in Adams County Superior Court on Tuesday (Jan. 2).