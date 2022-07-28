Rock Climber Dies Southwest of Leavenworth

A Seattle woman is dead after passing away while climbing the Snow Creek Wall southwest of Leavenworth last week.

Chelan County Emergency Management Sergeant Jason Reinfeld said the victim's 30-year-old climbing partner first called 9-1-1 July 19th around 9:45pm from the wall after losing sight and contact with the victim, who was still connected to the rope below.

Volunteers from Chelan County Mountain Rescue responded to the area shortly after midnight to check on 56-year-old Michelle Yao.

"They confirmed Ms. Yao was deceased on the rope." Reinfeld said, "They recovered her and helped the initial reporting party off the wall and down to the trailhead as well. They were able to get them out at about 4:30 in the morning."

Reinfeld added that there have been no indications Yao suffered any kind of fall or trauma. It's believed she likely passed away from a medical issue.