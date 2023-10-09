Chelan County Personnel Still Performing Mountain Rescues In Oct.

Chelan County Mountain Rescue and Chelan County deputies continue to make dramatic rescues as winter weather approaches.

Image of Mt. Stuart rescue from Chelan County Mountain Rescue Image of Mt. Stuart rescue from Chelan County Mountain Rescue loading...

A stuck climber was rescued Friday night near the summit of Mt. Stuart, which reaches higher than 9,400 feet.

A sheriff's office helicopter got four Mountain Rescue personnel to 7,500 feet in the Cascadian Couloir, after which they climbed up to get the stuck climber, and then return down the mountain in the darkness.

The crew and the rescued climber reached the trailhead to Mt. Stuart at 2am Saturday.

Moutain snow is in the forecast for higher elevations Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Another rescue last Wednesday started with the activation of an InReach satellite tracking device about three miles up the Stuart Lake Trail.

Chelan County Mountain Rescue dispatched two team members who ran up the trail and found that the activation was for a hiker who had fallen off the trail near a creek and had suffered significant injuries.

Rescue personnel say there happened to be two Harborview Medical Center nurses with the patient who were able to assist them with aid until more resources arrived.

They say more personnel from Mountain Rescue along with members of Chelan County Volunteer Search & Rescue and Cascade Medical Center arrived on the scene around 8PM Wednesday to assist.

The injuries were severe to the point the patient had to be secured into a package to be hoisted out of the area by a U.S. Army Air Ambulance Helicopter from Yakima.

Image of Stuart Lake Trail rescue from Chelan County Mountain Rescue Image of Stuart Lake Trail rescue from Chelan County Mountain Rescue loading...

Chelan County Mountain Rescue is asking anyone who wants to offer financial support to their operation to text CCMR to 44-321.

Chelan County Mountain Rescue Association is a non-profit 501(c) group of climbers that work on a volunteer basis.