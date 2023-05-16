Safest Cities in Washington State – 2023
We all like to think we live in a safe community, and maybe you do! Maybe you are looking to move to a safe city, and get out of where you are now? Washington State, I call home and have always felt safe, but these cities take the cake! Let's see if your city made the list of:
Top 10 Safest Cities in Washington State:
1. Sammamish
Population - 66,855
Violent Crime Rate - .3
2. Oak Harbor
Population - 23,792
Violent Crime Rate - .5
3. Bainbridge Island
Population: 25,601
Violent Crime Rate - 0.5
4. Lake Forest Park
Population - 13,514
Violent Crime Rate - 0.1
5. Lake Stevens
Population - 35,500
Violent Crime Rate - 1.0
6. Mercer Island
Population - 26,251
Violent Crime Rate - 0.3
7. Kenmore
Population - 23,326
Violent Crime Rate - 0.8
8. West Richland
Population - 15,817
Violent Crime Rate - 1.1
9. Ridgefield
Population - 12,295
Violent Crime Rate - 0.4
10. Snoqualmie
Population - 13,875
Violent Crime Rate - 0.4
There ya have it! The top 10 Safest cities in Washington State! Did your city make it? I can tell you, Mine did not, but that's ok, Cashmere WA ranks are up there with Safe cities.
By the way, those are some dang cool photos above from Instagram, taken by visitors, residents and passers byers. We can all appreciate the beauty of Washington State. The Evergreen State. Home.
