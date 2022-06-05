Samaritan Healthcare Celebrates Patton Clinic Expansion

Samaritan Healthcare invites the public to celebrate Patton Clinic's expansion on Tuesday, June 7 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. The expansion includes additional exam rooms, doctors, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners.

Samaritan Healthcare Chief Development and Communications Officer Gretchen Youngren says the expansion will provide comprehensive healthcare for their patients. "We're excited to welcome the community back because we have expanded, and more than doubled our footprint out - in that clinic space," she said. "Next Tuesday on June 7, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., we want to invite the community in and see a tour of the new space, and celebrate with us."

This community celebration is free.

Youngren says the newly remodeled space now utilizes the entire facility. "We have since expanded to additional providers. What the community is going to receive in terms of benefit is we now have a full fledged family medicine team that is staffed with Dr. Patel and Dr. Kieneker, as well as an urgent care team."

A recently added service, Occupational Medicine, provides employment health services such as pre-employment physicals, DOT CDL medical exams, and Return-to-Work evaluations.

Attendees will enjoy clinic tours, and meet providers, and enjoy refreshments.