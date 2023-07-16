Search On For Man Who Fell Into Columbia River At Crescent Bar

Search On For Man Who Fell Into Columbia River At Crescent Bar

Image of search for missing man in Columbia River from Grant County Sheriff's Office

The search will continue Monday for a man who fell into the Columbia River at Crescent Bar Saturday evening.

Deputies say the man was on a floating raft about 50-100 yards from Willow Beach shore when he fell in at about 6:20 p.m.

Personnel and equipment from the Kittitas County Sheriff Office and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue joined Grant County deputies in the recovery effort Sunday.

Operations were suspended at 6pm because of a mechanical failure, and deputies said efforts would be restarted Monday morning.

Grant County Sheriff's spokesperson Kyle Foreman said the man’s friends and loved ones at the scene had Monday's plan shared with them and planned to get some rest.

Foreman expressed gratitude toward the people on boats and other watercraft who gave recovery teams plenty of room to work.

He also thanked the Crescent Bar community for being extremely giving and helpful to the man’s friends and family on the scene. He noted offers of comforting gestures continue to come from those who feel empathy for the man’s loved ones.

The missing man has not been identified.

Filed Under: Columbia Basin Dive Rescue, columbia river, crescent bar, grant county, grant county sheriffs office, Kittitas County Sheriff Office, Willow Beach
Categories: KPQ News, local news
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ