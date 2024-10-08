Second Chelan County Commissioner Endorses Hartwig For Dist. 3 Seat

Chelan County Commissioner Shon Smith is joining fellow commissioner, Tiffany Gering, in endorsing Flint Hartwig for a seat on the commission.

Hartwig, a Republican and local businessman, is running for the District 3 seat currently held by Gering, who is retiring and not seeking re-election.

In a missive issued Tuesday endorsing Hartwig, fellow Republican Smith underscored the importance of electing "people we feel will improve our every day lives in the most positive way possible without politics getting in the way".

Smith went on to liken himself to Hartwig for pausing his personal career to offer his services to the citizens of Chelan County, and also praised Hartwig for his entrepreneurial spirit, and knowledge and experience of construction and land development issues.

Hartwig is running against 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins, who soundly won the August 6th Primary Election with 59.71% of the vote to Hartwig's 15.82%.