Semi Truck Fire on South Wenatchee Avenue Sends Plume of Black Smoke

Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded to a semi truck fire on South Wenatchee Avenue Saturday.

At 10:55 a.m., witnesses reported seeing a large black plume of smoke coming from the 1500 block of S Wenatchee Ave.

Wenatchee Valley spokesperson Kay McKellar says Chelan County Fire Marshal Stephen Rinaldi is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

No one was injured and the fire was isolated to the semi truck.

It took firefighters over an hour to fully extinguish the fire.