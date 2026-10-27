1. The most important policy I’ve implemented during my 12 years as your Douglas County PUD commissioner is to ensure power from Wells Dam is available for the residents and small businesses of Douglas County for generations to come. A few years ago, Douglas PUD adopted a new rate called Schedule 4. This rate mandated that new large loads over 1.5 MW have to purchase their power on the open market and pay up front for infrastructure. They also pay the PUD a power delivery rate/fee to deliver and balance that power. This protects customers from costs associated with rapid growth and reduces the risks to the PUD. Microsoft was Douglas PUD's first Schedule 4 customer, and they are currently moving all existing large loads to Schedule 4. Douglas PUD was the first to adopt this policy, and now it serves as a blueprint for other utilities across the state and country.

2. This year the PUD launched its first customer conservation program—attic insulation rebates—and I would like to see that program expand during my next term. The PUD also has a grant program for rural conservation projects. This year’s budget is $800,000, and it’s very helpful for our small towns and school districts to be able to update their lighting, insulation, HVAC, etc., to save money. I foresee expanding this program to include home energy audits for low-income and senior citizens.

3. I want to continue to see healthy investments in transmission and other infrastructure. The PUD is currently building a new 115 kV line from the new Lone Pine substation on Highway 97 to the Waterville plateau area. This will greatly improve reliability and resiliency, offer more flexibility and redundancy during outages, and improve public safety. Currently the plateau is served by an old line that spans Pine Canyon, and they experience frequent outages. Construction is underway and will be completed in 3 years at a projected cost of $50M. There are 25 other projects in the budget and currently underway for substation and line upgrades throughout the county.

--Nick Warner

1. Returning greater value to customers. Douglas County PUD has tremendous financial resources. After funding necessary infrastructure, debt obligations, and prudent reserves, I believe excess revenues should benefit the customers who own the utility through lower rates, rebates, discounts, and meaningful community benefits. The success of public power should be measured by the value it delivers to our community.

2. Protecting reliable, affordable electricity. We must maintain Wells Dam, modernize aging infrastructure, improve transmission redundancy, and plan responsibly for future growth. Reliability and affordability should always come before unnecessary spending or speculative investments. 3. Responsible leadership and transparency. Every major financial decision should be evaluated based on its long-term benefit to customers. I support greater collaboration with neighboring utilities, local governments, and community organizations to maximize the value of our public resources. My philosophy is straightforward: invest where investment produces real value—and return the rest.

TSM: What accomplishments and background demonstrate you are the best choice for commissioner?

-- Nick Warner

I bring a combination of elected public utility experience, business leadership, and firsthand knowledge of the energy industry. For nine years, I have served as an elected East Wenatchee Water District Commissioner, gaining experience in utility governance, financial oversight, infrastructure planning, and representing ratepayer interests. This service has reinforced my belief that public utilities must be financially responsible, transparent, and accountable to the communities they serve.

Professionally, I have spent years working closely with regional PUDs and developing businesses with dedicated partners. This experience has given me a practical understanding of electricity costs, utility relationships, infrastructure requirements, and the challenges businesses face when making long-term investments. As an entrepreneur and business owner, I understand budgets, financial risk, capital investment, and the importance of delivering measurable value for every dollar spent. I am a lifelong Douglas County resident and an Eastmont High School graduate and hold a degree in Facilities Management from Brigham Young University, where I developed a foundation in operations, leadership, planning, and resource management. I understand both sides of public utilities: the responsibility of governing one and the needs of customers who depend on them. My experience has shaped a consistent approach to public service: protect essential infrastructure, manage public resources responsibly, and ensure the financial success of our utility produces meaningful benefits for Douglas County residents.

-- Molly Simpson

I want to continue as your PUD commissioner because I fundamentally respect and understand Douglas County PUD and its fiscally conservative, risk-averse roots. I have the track record that supports this. I believe in the mission of public power and am a strong advocate for it. I serve a leadership role at the state level (Washington PUD Association) and am a board member of the Northwest Public Power Association. I am proud to represent Douglas PUD at the local, state, regional, and national levels and don’t have any conflict of interest in serving this role.

TSM: What are the biggest challenges facing the PUD and ratepayers?

-- Molly Simpson

Douglas County PUD’s load has doubled over the last 10 years. It took 80 years to grow to 150 MW and only 10 more to grow to 300+. The biggest challenge will be meeting growth demands without risks to the PUD or its ratepayers.

Additionally, Douglas PUD owns and operates a 60-year-old dam, and it’s imperative to keep it functioning efficiently for decades to come. The full 10-generator rebuild project will be finished in 2027, and the total project will cost $400 million once complete. The PUD is still working with FERC on potential east embankment repairs and earthquake studies. Wells Dam is the PUD’s only source of power, so there needs to be a strong balance sheet and plenty of reserves to fund repair projects or serve our customers if dam operations are interrupted.

-- Nick Warner

I believe Douglas County PUD faces three major challenges: managing increasing energy demand, maintaining reliable infrastructure, and ensuring customers receive the greatest possible benefit from our public power resources. Electricity demand is expected to increase as our communities grow and new commercial and industrial customers seek service. We must carefully manage this growth to protect existing customers from unnecessary costs, rate increases, and reliability concerns. Large new loads should pay their appropriate infrastructure and power supply costs rather than shifting those expenses onto existing ratepayers.

Our second challenge is protecting and modernizing critical infrastructure, particularly Wells Dam and our transmission and distribution systems. Strategic investments in redundancy, preventative maintenance, wildfire protection, and grid modernization will be essential to maintaining reliable service. The third challenge is financial stewardship. Douglas County PUD has substantial financial resources, and I believe we should continually evaluate whether those resources are delivering the greatest benefit to customers. Maintaining prudent reserves and investing in long-term reliability are essential. However, accumulating excessive surpluses should not become the objective of a customer-owned utility. We should actively evaluate opportunities to return excess value through lower electric rates, customer rebates, discounts, and community benefits. The challenge is finding the right balance between preparing for tomorrow and providing meaningful benefits to the people paying the bills today.

TSM: What is your stance on the further development of data centers in the district