Candidate Q&A: Simpson/Warner Douglas PUD Race
Warner is a business owner and touts more than a decade of experience with public utilities and nine years as a commissioner with the East Wenatchee Water District.
1. The most important policy I’ve implemented during my 12 years as your Douglas County PUD commissioner is to ensure power from Wells Dam is available for the residents and small businesses of Douglas County for generations to come. A few years ago, Douglas PUD adopted a new rate called Schedule 4. This rate mandated that new large loads over 1.5 MW have to purchase their power on the open market and pay up front for infrastructure. They also pay the PUD a power delivery rate/fee to deliver and balance that power. This protects customers from costs associated with rapid growth and reduces the risks to the PUD. Microsoft was Douglas PUD's first Schedule 4 customer, and they are currently moving all existing large loads to Schedule 4. Douglas PUD was the first to adopt this policy, and now it serves as a blueprint for other utilities across the state and country.
2. This year the PUD launched its first customer conservation program—attic insulation rebates—and I would like to see that program expand during my next term. The PUD also has a grant program for rural conservation projects. This year’s budget is $800,000, and it’s very helpful for our small towns and school districts to be able to update their lighting, insulation, HVAC, etc., to save money. I foresee expanding this program to include home energy audits for low-income and senior citizens.
3. I want to continue to see healthy investments in transmission and other infrastructure. The PUD is currently building a new 115 kV line from the new Lone Pine substation on Highway 97 to the Waterville plateau area. This will greatly improve reliability and resiliency, offer more flexibility and redundancy during outages, and improve public safety. Currently the plateau is served by an old line that spans Pine Canyon, and they experience frequent outages. Construction is underway and will be completed in 3 years at a projected cost of $50M. There are 25 other projects in the budget and currently underway for substation and line upgrades throughout the county.
--Nick Warner
2. Protecting reliable, affordable electricity. We must maintain Wells Dam, modernize aging infrastructure, improve transmission redundancy, and plan responsibly for future growth. Reliability and affordability should always come before unnecessary spending or speculative investments.
3. Responsible leadership and transparency. Every major financial decision should be evaluated based on its long-term benefit to customers. I support greater collaboration with neighboring utilities, local governments, and community organizations to maximize the value of our public resources.
My philosophy is straightforward: invest where investment produces real value—and return the rest.
TSM: What accomplishments and background demonstrate you are the best choice for commissioner?
Professionally, I have spent years working closely with regional PUDs and developing businesses with dedicated partners. This experience has given me a practical understanding of electricity costs, utility relationships, infrastructure requirements, and the challenges businesses face when making long-term investments. As an entrepreneur and business owner, I understand budgets, financial risk, capital investment, and the importance of delivering measurable value for every dollar spent.
I am a lifelong Douglas County resident and an Eastmont High School graduate and hold a degree in Facilities Management from Brigham Young University, where I developed a foundation in operations, leadership, planning, and resource management. I understand both sides of public utilities: the responsibility of governing one and the needs of customers who depend on them.
-- Molly Simpson
I want to continue as your PUD commissioner because I fundamentally respect and understand Douglas County PUD and its fiscally conservative, risk-averse roots. I have the track record that supports this. I believe in the mission of public power and am a strong advocate for it. I serve a leadership role at the state level (Washington PUD Association) and am a board member of the Northwest Public Power Association. I am proud to represent Douglas PUD at the local, state, regional, and national levels and don’t have any conflict of interest in serving this role.
TSM: What are the biggest challenges facing the PUD and ratepayers?
-- Molly Simpson
Douglas County PUD’s load has doubled over the last 10 years. It took 80 years to grow to 150 MW and only 10 more to grow to 300+. The biggest challenge will be meeting growth demands without risks to the PUD or its ratepayers.
Additionally, Douglas PUD owns and operates a 60-year-old dam, and it’s imperative to keep it functioning efficiently for decades to come. The full 10-generator rebuild project will be finished in 2027, and the total project will cost $400 million once complete. The PUD is still working with FERC on potential east embankment repairs and earthquake studies. Wells Dam is the PUD’s only source of power, so there needs to be a strong balance sheet and plenty of reserves to fund repair projects or serve our customers if dam operations are interrupted.
-- Nick Warner
Our second challenge is protecting and modernizing critical infrastructure, particularly Wells Dam and our transmission and distribution systems. Strategic investments in redundancy, preventative maintenance, wildfire protection, and grid modernization will be essential to maintaining reliable service.
The third challenge is financial stewardship. Douglas County PUD has substantial financial resources, and I believe we should continually evaluate whether those resources are delivering the greatest benefit to customers.
Maintaining prudent reserves and investing in long-term reliability are essential. However, accumulating excessive surpluses should not become the objective of a customer-owned utility. We should actively evaluate opportunities to return excess value through lower electric rates, customer rebates, discounts, and community benefits. The challenge is finding the right balance between preparing for tomorrow and providing meaningful benefits to the people paying the bills today.
TSM: What is your stance on the further development of data centers in the district
-- Nick Warner
Data center growth is limited in Douglas County, as will other industrial development based on a lack of transmission infrastructure. This is a problem that needs a serious and timely response; I will push this priority to the top of the list. I support responsible development when it creates measurable benefits for Douglas County and does not compromise electric reliability, affordability, or the interests of existing customers. Having worked extensively with electricity-intensive businesses and regional utilities, I understand both the economic opportunities and infrastructure challenges associated with large power loads.
My priority would be ensuring that new large-load customers pay their appropriate share of infrastructure, transmission, and power supply costs. Existing residential, agricultural, and small-business customers should not subsidize new development or bear any financial risks if a project fails or reduces its electricity consumption.
Importantly, I believe revenue generated from large industrial power customers should translate into meaningful benefits for our local community. If these businesses produce substantial additional net revenue for the PUD, our existing customers should share in that success through lower rates, rebates, discounts, and other public benefits.
Douglas County has a valuable energy resource. We should welcome responsible investment while ensuring that growth strengthens our utility and benefits the people who own it.
-- Molly Simpson
People must understand that the PUD does not recruit data centers nor do they issue their building permits. Douglas PUD implemented a way to serve the data centers and crypto miners once they were here and that’s through the Schedule 4 rate (described above). Further large data center growth would require building new transmission lines. Permitting for new lines currently takes many years. However, Douglas PUD has reserved capacity on all the substations and lines to serve normal residential and small business growth in the county for many decades. Douglas PUD has a long track record of thoughtful planning and risk-averse operations so customers can expect that from me during my next term.
TSM: Why will the public be best served by electing you?
-- Molly Simpson
During my tenure as your PUD commissioner, my priorities remain clear: operate a safe, reliable, affordable electric system, and enact policies which reinforce responsible stewardship of our public resources. The public can always trust me to enact policies with their interests first.
My opponent, the chief operating officer of the 3rd largest power user in the county, raises questions about conflicts of interest in my opinion:
1. Fiduciary Responsibilities: As a PUD commissioner, my fiduciary responsibility is to the rate payers and best interests of the utility. The fiduciary responsibility of an officer of a company is to the financial best interests of the company. How can he manage conflicting fiduciary responsibilities?
2. Financial: Even though his company is moving to the Schedule 4 rate, there is still a power delivery rate tied to Schedule 4, which is set by the commissioners. A 1 cent decrease in that rate translates to an additional $80,000 per month for his company based on last year’s usage. How can he set rates for the PUD in a fair, unbiased way?
-- Nick Warner
As a lifelong Douglas County resident, I care deeply about the community that has provided so many opportunities for my family and businesses. I want to see those same opportunities available to our children and grandchildren.
My nine years as an elected Water District Commissioner, years of working with regional PUDs, and experience building and managing businesses have prepared me to approach this position with both a public-service perspective and practical financial judgment.
I believe Douglas County PUD has an extraordinary opportunity to do more for its customers. We should continue investing in reliable infrastructure and maintaining responsible financial reserves, while also recognizing that the purpose of a public utility is not to accumulate wealth���it is to provide value to the people who own it.
I will advocate for transparent decisions, responsible spending, affordable electricity, and opportunities to return excess financial resources directly to customers through lower rates, rebates, and community benefits.
My commitment is to listen, ask difficult questions, challenge unnecessary spending, and work collaboratively to find practical solutions.
I want the success of Douglas County PUD to be reflected not just on its financial statements, but in the prosperity and quality of life of the people it serves.