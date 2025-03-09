A slow-speed chase results in two months jailtime for a Cle Elum man.

48-year-old Richard Stuart Gillmere accepted a plea deal with prosecutors Thursday for attempting to elude police. He also pled guilty to third degree driving with a suspended license.

The charges stem from a Jan. 11 incident where police arrested Gillmere attempted to stop him after they caught him going 35 mph in a 25 mph zone on Hartwig Boulevard just after 1:30 a.m.

Gillmere said he was determined to get to work and he recognizes he should have stopped for police.

Authorities say Gillmere left his sedan in the 800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue and fled on foot.

Police arrested Gillmere after he allegedley bragged about fleeing from police and escaped. Officers found him at a home on West Sixth Street later in the day, when Gillmere admitted he fled the traffic stop because he had a suspended license.

Gillmere received credit for time already spent in jail and his plea took a potential 45 days procescuting attorneys asked for because of his suspended license. He must also pay $300 to the courts. Gillmere has prior convictions for second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.