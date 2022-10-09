Smoke Will Blow Away Then Return Later This Week

Higher winds are expected to blow some smoke out of the North Central region on Monday, but will return later this week.

On Monday afternoon, higher winds are forecasted to blow some of this smoke out of the region.

However, the Bolt Creek, White River and Irving Peak fires will reintroduce smoke into the region, with winds coming from the west.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Laurie Nesbit said the only way this smoke will dissipate is whether we get rain soon or if the wind starts blowing from the east.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, October is anticipated to have higher than average temperatures throughout the month. However, in the three-month forecast, November is expected to have higher than normal precipitation.

Those who have breathing problems or are sensitive to smoke are encouraged to wear an N95 mask or stay inside temporarily.