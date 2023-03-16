Some of Guy Fieri’s favorite bites in Washington State. Part 2.

I love watching Diners, Drive-ins, and Drives. If I’m traveling in Washington State, I like to find the places Guy Fieri visits and then try out the food. So, here is part two of a list of not all, but some of the great places you can try that are on his list.

WADDELL'S PUB & GRILLE 4318 South Regal SPOKANE, WA 99223

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

They currently provide over 50 various brands of beers here, which is an impressive feat for any pub we've come across. They also serve up great pub grub meals here such as Beer-Braised Lamb Philly Sandwiches, the incredible juicy Rube Waddell Burger and the Big Dog Burger that is pure satisfaction. Always busy, but the service is always superb, and the food is brought out in a timely fashion and fresh as can be.

FISH TALE BREW PUB 515 Jefferson St SE OLYMPIA, WA 98501

KPQfm KPQfm loading...

Doing it right since the early 90s, you will find this place to be a great combination of awesome dishes with the perfect drink. start with the Crab Cannelloni that have crab with Alaska bay shrimps! The homemade sausage Bangers and Mash is also killer!

DIRTY OSCAR'S ANNEX RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE 2309 6th Ave TACOMA, WA 98403

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

If you've ever wanted to try some authentic moonshine, this is where to get it. They have perfect fingers food as you down your drinks; some favorites include Tasso Tacos and the Handmade Parmesan "Tater" Tots.

PORTER'S REAL BARBECUE 1022 N Columbia Center Blvd KENNEWICK, WA 99336

KPQfm KPQfm loading...

No doubt that Washington is full of amazing barbecue spots but not many compare to gems such as this one. These guys take no shortcuts when it comes to authentic BBQ. So much goodness here it's hard to just select a single favorite, because everything and anything BBQ is available here.

VINNY'S BAKERY AND CAFE 1107 W Lewis St. PASCO, WA 99301

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

They are always baking the goods throughout the day, each and every day. They carry all the popular baked good, cookies and breads but also have a great assortment of breakfast and lunch meals to choose from. Portions are always on the larger side so you'll definitely leave full. Ask for the Cuban sandwich. It’s the most authentic Cuban sandwich I have had to date.

Eaters Collective on Unsplash Eaters Collective on Unsplash loading...

This is just another small taste of the special places that Guy Fieri has visited in Washington State over the years. Part three is in the works.