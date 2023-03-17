Some of Guy Fieri’s favorite bites in Washington State. Part 3.

So here we are with part three of this series of great places to eat in Washington State recommended by Diners, Drive-ins, and Drives. If I’m traveling in Washington State, I like to find the places Guy Fieri visits and then try out the food.

MADISON / BIG STAR DINER 305 Madison Ave. N. BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA 98110

When visiting this great diner be sure to order from the wide assortment of original Burgers but also consider their famous Big Star Meatloaf Special as well. Usually a half hour wait, but do realize that everything is fresh and prepared in-house. No question it's a breakfast choice when in Washington State.

BIZZARRO ITALIAN CAFE 1307 N 46th St. SEATTLE, WA 98103

This place will leave you coming back for more time and time again. Guy Fieri really loves this place and is especially a huge fan of their homemade Pasta with Elk served by circus performers. Menu at Bizzarro is full of goodness which may include their Arancini balls, Creamy Garlic Soup, spaghetti carbonara with pea shoots, Elk Bolognese, and of course without hesitation, the traditional Italian Tiramisu for dessert.

DARBY'S CAFE 211 5th Ave SE, OLYMPIA, WA 98501

You can come by anytime to enjoy a freshly prepared breakfast, lunch or supper. They have really added their own stamp of excellence on the menu, Oysters Creole Eggs Benedict, Blueberry Crunch Roller and Winter Squash & Apple Hash.

NORTHWEST SAUSAGE AND DELI 5945 Prather Rd SW, CENTRALIA, WA 98531

This is your go to stop for the best Deli in town. this one is the place to be for some amazing meats and dining option to get the best of both worlds. They provide a nice yet simple lunch and dinner menu to enjoy and of course take away any meats for enjoying at home. The BBQ Pork has also become a top hit here and is always on top of our list of things to have.

59ER DINER 15361 US-2, LEAVENWORTH, WA 98826

This is your authentic 1950's style retro diner you've always dreamed of. As was the case back so many decades ago, all ingredients are fresh, local and organic from nearby farmers. They even use eggs from their very own chickens. The famous item here is their delicious "Two Napkin Burger".

That wraps up another look at great food and where to find in in Washington State. Is there a part four? Possibly.