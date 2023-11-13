SR 20 Closed From Heavy Snow, Reevaluation To Be Made Monday

State Route 20 North Cascades Highway is closed because of heavy snowfall and risk of snow and debris slides.

It's been closed since Saturday morning between Ross Dam trailhead at milepost 134 and Silver Star gate at milepost 171.

Conditions are being reevaluated on Monday with updates shared on WSDOT's real time travel map.

There are no local detours and travelers are reminded to not go around closure points.

SR 20 closes annually for the winter months, but WSDOT has not made that determination yet.

The road was closed on the previous weekend in November at Rainy Pass after a tanker truck carrying propane broke through a guardrail and went down an embankment.

SR 20 was shut down as snow came into the area and crews performed an ice control.

Another tanker truck had to be brought in to pump the fluid out of the truck down the embankment so it could be hoisted back up to the roadway.

Crews are in the process of forming a schedule for the winter time annual closure of SR 20.

Image of annual road closure of SR 20 - from Washington Department of Transportation Image of annual road closure of SR 20 - from Washington Department of Transportation loading...

State Route 20 is initially closed between mileposts 134 and 171 every winter. When snowfall reaches lower elevations, the closure is extended from Newhalem gate (milepost 121) on the west side to Early Winters gate (milepost 178) on the east side.

The latest date SR 20 closed for the winter was January 10, 1990. It reopened on April 21 of that year.

The latest date the roadway reopened was June 14 in 1974.