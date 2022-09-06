SR 28 Semi Crash Leads To Hours Long Slowdown

A semi-truck driver has minor injuries after his rig crashed on state Route 28 near Soap Lake Tuesday afternoon.

State troopers say the driver was attempting to avoid animals on the highway when the truck went off the road and rolled about two miles east of Soap Lake.

The semi, which was hauling manure, came to rest partially blocking one lane shortly after 12 noon.

The westbound lane of SR 28 was closed for several hours with alternating traffic moving through the crash scene before it was cleared.

Troopers say the state Department of Ecology was on the scene after manure spilled from the semi.