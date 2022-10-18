State Fines Moses Lake Company Nearly $200,000 For Safety Violations

A manufacturing company in Moses Lake that works with dangerous chemicals is facing almost $200,000 in fines from the state.

Inspectors with the Washington Department of Labor & Industries cited Two Rivers Terminal LLC for more than 60 serious and general safety violations.

“It’s fortunate no one has been seriously injured or killed,” said Craig Blackwood, assistant director for L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health. “The employer has been cooperating with us to fix the hazards, but the number and severity of violations is still alarming.”

Two Rivers Terminal in Moses Lake produces products for agricultural fertilizer, airports, pulp and paper, and water treatment.

The company also has plants in Pasco and Umatilla, Ore.

The fines total $192,620 for 46 serious and 17 general safety and health violations.

Inspectors found 13 infractions relating to confined space entry rules. Employees were going in the rail car hoppers to breakup and dislodge ammonium nitrate without appropriate safety precautions.

Inspectors also found employees working on top of rail cars and sulfur trucks without fall protection, and failing to make sure the power supply to dangerous equipment was turned off and locked so it couldn’t turn back on.

Energy or power control incidents happen when machinery unexpectedly or accidentally gets power and starts up because the power isn’t shut off and “locked out.”

The department fined a roofing materials manufacturer in February for similar violations that resulted in the death of an employee.

In addition, Two Rivers Terminal was found to lack site-specific safety programs, including an effective training program. The company also wasn’t requiring employees to wear respirators while working with hazardous chemicals where respirators were required.

According to the Labor and Industries Department, Two Rivers Terminal is appealing its citation and fines.