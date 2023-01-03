State Patrol Looking For Info On I-90 Pedestrian Death

The Washington State Patrol is looking for information about how a pedestrian was struck and killed on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass last Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Troopers say they received calls from witnesses reporting there was a pedestrian sitting in the roadway on eastbound I-90 east of North Bend at about 9 pm that night.

They say the person who was hit died at the scene.

Detectives are now asking anyone that drove through the area that may have information, or drivers who think they may have hit something to contact them.

Those people are specifically being asked to contact Detective Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov.