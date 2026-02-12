Photo Credit | Unsplash Photo Credit | Unsplash loading...

Washington House passes bill making voter registration challenges tougher

Democratic lawmakers in Washington moved Tuesday to make it harder for individuals to challenge a voter’s registration, citing growing efforts to remove residents from the rolls.

Key Provisions of HB 1916

The state House approved House Bill 1916 on a party-line 58-38 vote. The legislation would require challenges to be based on firsthand knowledge, limited to voters registered in the same county, and submitted on a form provided by the Secretary of State’s Office. Certified letters would be required to both a voter’s residential and mailing addresses if different, and electronic signatures would no longer be allowed. The bill also makes it a crime to knowingly submit false information as part of a challenge. County auditors would gain greater authority to reject meritless challenges, with hearings only required if eligibility cannot be confirmed and there is probable cause a voter is ineligible.

Supporters say the measure protects voters from intimidation, particularly new registrants. “Even a baseless challenge can make a voter think twice before going to the polls,” said Rep. Beth Doglio, D-Olympia, the bill’s sponsor.

Republican Opposition and Concerns

Republicans criticized the legislation, arguing it limits public oversight of elections. “This bill puts up barriers to citizens exercising their lawful duty to act as a check on the system,” said Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, chair of the Washington State Republican Party.

Background on Voter Challenge Activity

The bill comes amid rising activity by groups like the Washington Voter Research Project, which has encouraged individuals to submit challenges to hundreds of voters’ registrations, including door-to-door checks. Previous challenges in Thurston County found most voters were properly registered. The process has drawn scrutiny for timing and volume, particularly around primary and general elections

The measure had been scheduled for a vote in 2025 but stalled after Republicans filed multiple amendments. Lawmakers said debate Tuesday was calmer, with Democrats accepting one of six Republican amendments.