The Eastmont School District is reportedly on heightened alert following threats by a currently enrolled junior high school pupil.

The student threatened on Tuesday to deploy a weapon, according to Assistant Superintendent Matt Charlton.

"I can share that the threat was reported by a concerned parent," Charlton says. "That's what alerted police." It's not clear where the threat originated. Police made contact with the district at some point overnight.

Get our free mobile app

Classes continue as per usual, but "we requested and received additional police support - mostly out of precaution," Charlton says. "The police were able to contact and work with the family [of the student]. The family assured that there was no access to firearms and they agreed to keep their student home, so we felt very comfortable preceding with school."

"But just in an abundance of precaution, and to help people feel safe coming back, we did have extra police presence." Wednesday has gone normally, Charlton reports.

The incident remains under investigation.