Police release the name of a primary suspect from a shooting in East Wenatchee Friday night.

East Wenatchee police responded at approximately 7:45 p.m. to reports of shots fired at the intersection of Third Street Northeast and North Georgia Avenue.

Court records show police arrested 19-year-old Alexander Flores-Aguilar after witnesses pointed him out firing a handgun during the scrum.

Documents also show police arrested four adult males and five juvenile males after the East Cascade SWAT Team arrived at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Fourth Street Northeast. Three 16-year-olds face charges in juvenile court.

Flores-Aguilar remains in jail on a $25,000 bond on a possible charge of gross misdemeanor criminal mischief.