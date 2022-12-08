Suspect In Ellensburg Rec Center Fire Previously Fired, Accused Of Stealing Cash

A man accused of setting a fire that destroyed much of Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center and an adjacent feed store last week was previously charged with stealing from the store.

Former ACX feed and forage employee Lyle Chance Morgan, 24, is charged with first-degree arson for the fire last Friday.

Morgan was tracked down by deputies and arrested at his home Friday night.

iFiberOne reports Morgan was fired from ACX back in September after being accused if stealing $2,000 in petty cash.

He's now in the Kittitas County Jail on $500,000 bail.