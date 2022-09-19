Suspects From East Wenatchee, Chelan Charged In Othello Police Sex Sting

People from East Wenatchee and Chelan are suspects in a Human Sex Trafficking Demand Reduction Sting in Othello.

The Department of Corrections assisted Othello Police in conducting the operation targeting individuals seeking to pay a young adult female for sex.

Six suspects are charged with Patronizing a Prostitute, including 53-year-old Corey Mikkelsen of East Wenatchee and 28-year-old Josue Maldonado of Chelan.

Othello Police say they prioritized the crime after receiving information that individuals were coming to the city under the impression local police did have the resources to act against it.

Also charged with Patronizing a Prostitute in the sting are Charles Garcia (51) of Othello, Kalin K. Earl (31) of Moses Lake. Luis Cruz-Camacho (28) of Moses Lake and Rodrigo Gutierrez-Baca (32) of Othello.

Patronizing a prostitute in Washington is a misdemeanors, and penalties include a fine of up to $1,000, up to 90 days in jail, or both.

In a statement, Othello Police said internet crimes against children and human sex trafficking are a nationwide problem and do not adhere to jurisdictional boundaries.

The department invited people with information about human trafficking to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free hotline at 1-888-373-7888, or the Othello Police Department at 509-488-3314, with the assurance they could remain anonymous.