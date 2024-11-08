Ten More Bison Gifted To Colville Tribe

Ten More Bison Gifted To Colville Tribe

Colville Reservation bison on/near Cache Creek Road at the Okanogan/Ferry County line. Photo Credit : Colville Tribal Broadcasts, News and Information (Facebook)

The Kalispel Tribe of Indians has gifted ten more American bison to the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.

The latest gift, follows the Kalispel's donation of 30 bison to the Colville's last year, and was made to further aid in the continuing restoration of both habitat and cultural practices.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Derrick Bluff, Director of the Kalispel Agriculture Department, said “The Kalispel Tribe has worked diligently over the years to build a robust program on our reservation near Cusick . Our herd has flourished, which allows for opportunities to share with other tribes.”

Curt Holmes, Vice-Chairman of the Kalispel Tribal Council, said of the giftings, “For generations, we have shared resources and knowledge with other tribes as a natural extension of our commitment to supporting Indigenous communities and preserving cultural heritage. The buffalo (bison) represent resilience and balance within ecosystems, and we are honored to see them thrive on our lands and now on the Colville Reservation.”

For the Kalispel Tribe and other Indigenous communities, the bison is a symbol resilience and sustenance.

5 Reasons Montana Bison Are Famous (Aside From Killing Tourists)

Here are a few interesting facts about bison that you didn't know!

Gallery Credit: jessejames

Filed Under: American bison, Colville Confederated Tribes, Kalispel Tribe of Indians
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ