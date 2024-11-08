Ten More Bison Gifted To Colville Tribe

The Kalispel Tribe of Indians has gifted ten more American bison to the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.

The latest gift, follows the Kalispel's donation of 30 bison to the Colville's last year, and was made to further aid in the continuing restoration of both habitat and cultural practices.

Derrick Bluff, Director of the Kalispel Agriculture Department, said “The Kalispel Tribe has worked diligently over the years to build a robust program on our reservation near Cusick . Our herd has flourished, which allows for opportunities to share with other tribes.”

Curt Holmes, Vice-Chairman of the Kalispel Tribal Council, said of the giftings, “For generations, we have shared resources and knowledge with other tribes as a natural extension of our commitment to supporting Indigenous communities and preserving cultural heritage. The buffalo (bison) represent resilience and balance within ecosystems, and we are honored to see them thrive on our lands and now on the Colville Reservation.”

For the Kalispel Tribe and other Indigenous communities, the bison is a symbol resilience and sustenance.