This is WA State’s Most Common Car Color?!

Where I live (apartment complex) there's an absurd number of red cars. And it got me thinking, what's Washington States most common car color? So, I did some digging.

There are many colors from black to crazy cool color changing colors. but What's the most common car color bought in Washington State?

If you guessed, Black...

You're wrong. But! That is the most common car color in a few states! Like Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey and New York to name a few.

You guessed, Red...

Wrong again my friend! Red is actually not the most common in any state. Infact, it's the least purchased car color in states like, Arkansas, Alabama, Kentucky and Mississippi (to name a few).

What about Yellow?

Nope, not yellow either! And sorry to say, but yellow doesn't even make the list of least or most bought color of car for any state.

Now how about Blue...

Again, nope. Blue is actually the least bought car color in Washington State.

If you guessed White...

You are correct! I would have never thought, but now that I see the stats, I can't stop seeing white rigs. I personally have never owned a white car, but apparently, most of Washington people do!

26.0% of Washington Drivers own a white car.

10.4% of Washington Drives own a blue car (least owned)

