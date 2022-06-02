Three Jailed After Allegedly Shooting at Farm Workers, Getting into Police Pursuit

A group of farm workers are uninjured and three people are in jail after a shooting turned to a pursuit in southern Grant County Thursday morning.

Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office said the three individuals drove up to a farm work bus next to an agricultural field near Royal City and stole backpacks from the bus. As the suspects reportedly fled in their car at least one round was fired at a group of farm workers.

"A few hours later, a deputy was notified that a vehicle fitting that description was traveling in the Royal City area." Foreman said, "Royal City police, Grant County deputies and the Washington State Patrol were able to catch up with that vehicle and a pursuit started."

When the pursuit got about three miles west of Othello on SR 26 a PIT maneuver was used by law enforcement and the suspect vehicle was disabled. There were no injuries. The unnamed individuals were arrested and taken to the Grant County Jail.

Deputies found several vehicle batteries of different sizes in the car and are asking residents in the Royal City area to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office (509-762-1160) if their battery is missing.