Three young girls from Wenatchee who'd been missing since Friday after failing to return home from a visitation with their father have been found dead.

The Wenatchee Police Department issued a statement this morning saying the bodies of 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker were discovered on Monday afternoon near Rock Island Campground off Icicle Road about 17 miles west of Leavenworth.

The three girls had last been seen with their father, 32-year-old Travis Caleb Decker, on Friday (May 30) at around 5 p.m., after he'd picked them up from their mother's home for a scheduled visitation that was part of a co-parenting plan. Decker is reportedly homeless and has been living out of his pickup truck or at various hotels/motels and campgrounds around the region.

At around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, the girls' mother contacted police after Decker failed to return them home and was reportedly unreachable via cell phone.

Although the circumstances surrounding the girls disappearance didn't meet the requirements for the issuance of an AMBER Alert, an Endangered Missing Persons Alert was subsequently issued by the Washington State Patrol over the weekend.

Investigators with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Wenatchee Police Department, and the FBI determined the girls and their father were likely still in Chelan County and narrowed the focus of their search to an area between Chumstick and Icicle Roads near Leavenworth.

While police continued their search, a warrant was obtained for Decker's arrest for three counts of 1st-Degree Custodial Interference.

On Monday (June 2) at around 3:45 p.m., search crews using a Department of Homeland Security helicopter located Decker's pickup truck - the same vehicle he'd left in with the girls for the scheduled visitation - near Rock Island Campground.

The truck was unoccupied and additional law enforcement was called to the scene to help scour the wilderness for further clues.

During the search, the bodies of the three girls were discovered in the vicinity of Decker's truck and the East Cascades SWAT Team was activated to begin an intensive search for Decker, who has yet to be located and is now wanted on three counts of 1st-Degree Murder and 1st-Degree Kidnapping.

Travis Decker (photo credit: Wenatchee PD) Travis Decker (photo credit: Wenatchee PD) loading...

Detectives say Decker is a military veteran with extensive training in survival techniques and weapons who may pose a "significant risk" if approached, although it is unknown if he is currently armed or even still alive.

Police are asking that anyone who spots Decker not approach or confront him, but rather call 9-1-1 immediately.

Decker is described as 5'8" tall and weighing approximately 190 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes who was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark-colored shorts.

A crime scene unit with the Washington State Patrol has been called to the scene and will reportedly be at the location gathering evidence through Tuesday.

Icicle Road will remain closed to the public until further notice at milepost 4 while investigators work the scene.