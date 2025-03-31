Drive-By Murder Suspect from Moses Lake Arrested In Oregon

One of the two remaining suspects wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Moses Lake that killed a teenage boy and wounded four other people earlier this month has been apprehended.

The Moses Lake Police Department says 18-year-old Matthew Valdez was arrested Friday in Beaverton, Oregon after fleeing the state in the wake of the crime.

Valdez has been wanted for his role in the incident on March 21 that killed 14-year-old Mario Santoyo and injured a 12-year-old boy, two 17-year-olds, and 26-year-old Crystal Santoyo - who is engaged to a Moses Lake Police detective.

Three suspects were identified shortly after the shooting, and a 14-year-old boy was apprehended several days later. Both he and Valdez have been charged with first-degree murder, as well as five counts each of assault, drive-by shooting, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police are still searching for the remaining suspect, 20-year-old Jose Beltran-Rodriguez of Moses Lake.

The U.S. Marshal's Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Beltran-Rodriguez, whom they say should be considered armed and dangerous.