An Ephrata man is in jail facing murder charges in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened in Schawana late Wednesday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to a location on Road T.5 Southwest at around 10 p.m. after reports of an abandoned vehicle with an unresponsive person inside.

Deputies arrived to find a 44-year-old Beverly man deceased inside the vehicle with several gunshot wounds to his body.

After gathering video surveillance and other evidence from the crime scene, investigators identified a suspect vehicle that was seen leaving the Schawana area earlier in the evening.

Deputies located the vehicle a short time later and arrested the driver, 23-year-old Angel Luis Oliveras as he was parking outside his home on Crest Drive in Ephrata.

Olivares was booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.

The victim's name is being withheld pending next of kin notifications.

Police have not said what might have motivated the shooting, but did say they are in the process of interviewing witnesses to find out if the incident might have been gang-related.