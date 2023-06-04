Three-Vehicle Collision Involves Chelan County Patrol Vehicle in Monitor

A three-vehicle collision on US 97 in Monitor involved a Chelan County Sheriff’s Office deputy Saturday.

At 3:36 p.m., 44-year-old Chelan County Deputy David Flick parked his patrol-issued 2021 Ford Explorer on the right shoulder of MP 174, in order to investigate a separate collision involving 24-year-old Mohammad Najaar from Everett.

Najaar’s white 2019 Honda Civic was parked on the right shoulder of southbound US 97 as well.

Get our free mobile app

70-year-old Douglas Brown from Murphy, Texas was driving southbound US 97 in a 2023 Nissan Sentra when he struck both vehicles on the shoulder.

Brown, along with his 69-year-old passenger Sandra Brown, were taken to Cascade Medical Center with minor injuries.

The patrol vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the collision, with emergency equipment activated.

Neither Deputy Flick nor Najaar were injured.