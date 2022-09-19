Toxic Blue-Green Algae Found In Section Of Moses Lake

The Grant County Health District is advising the public about toxic blue-green algae detected at the Blue Heron Park boat launch in Moses Lake.

The district has issued a "Closure" for the swimming beach at the park and a “Warning” for the rest of Moses Lake, with signs having been posted around the lake.

The public is also being advised to avoid all personal contact with Moses Lake water near Blue Heron Park and to use caution in other areas, including with water activities such as skiing, kayaking and wakeboarding.

The health district is further asking people to watch for and avoid areas of scum which could contain the blue-green algae toxin, and to not drink the lake water.

All pets & livestock should be kept away from the lake water and anglers are being asked to clean fish caught in Moses Lake well and discard their guts.

Additional testing of the Blue Heron Park site and others around the lake is planned for next week, with weekly sample results to be posted to the Grant County Health District website.

More information on how algae affect the lake is available at the Moses Lake Water Shed Council website.

The Council is also hosting a meeting Tuesday night at 6:30, where more questions about the blue-green algae outbreak will be answered.