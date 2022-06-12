Traffic Fatality On State Route 28 Saturday Night

A motorcycle and a pickup truck were involved in a traffic fatality Saturday night at 10:13 p.m. on SR 28 at milepost 25, near the Quincy Valley Rest Area. Twenty-four year old Eduardo Acevedo from Quincy was riding a silver 2007 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle, and attempting to pass two vehicles.

Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer Trooper John Bryant says Acevedo miscalculated the distance needed to pass, and struck the back of a Gray 1997 Dodge Dakota pick up truck driven by 37 year old Cameron K. Nelson, from Quincy. "The motorcycle rider decided to pass-he passed one vehicle, then as he was getting back into the proper lane of travel, he struck the rear end of a vehicle that turned out to be a 97 Dodge Dakota pick up. Unfortunately, the motorcycle went off the roadway into the westbound ditch."

Acevedo was ejected after he struck the pickup, and pronounced dead at the scene. SR 28 was closed in both directions for two and a half hours. Acevedo was wearing a DOT compliant helmet, and Nelson was not injured.

No drugs or alcohol were involved.