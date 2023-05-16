Train Slams Into Semi in North Wenatchee

Two people are doing okay following a crash between a semi-truck and train in North Wenatchee.

It happened in the 3900 block of highway 97A near the Tree Top processing plant today (5/16).

"The semi probably overshot the stop sign and stopped on the tracks. The train was traveling southbound and struck the semi," Wenatchee Police Sergeant Erik Vazquez said. "The driver was in the driver's seat and the passenger was in the back sleeping."

The sleeping occupant of the semi may have been lucky as the train struck the passenger side. Both the passenger and driver were uninjured.

The independently owned truck and trailer were towed away from the uncontrolled railroad crossing, allowing the train to be moved for further railroad and railcar inspection.

Get our free mobile app