Travel Trailer Fire In Malaga Emits Heavy Smoke Early Monday

The Chelan County Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of a fire in a travel trailer parked in Malaga Monday morning that emitted a lot of smoke and flames.

The fire was reported just before 8am in the 100 block of Hurds River Ranch Lane during high winds in the Wenatchee area.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson Kay McKellar says firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading.

"They say that the fire was 20 feet from another trailer," said McKellar. "There were a couple of other trailers that were on the property."

McKellar says a man who owned the travel trailer reportedly drove away from the scene before firefighters arrived.

"Apparently this man stops by and stays there and doesn't have permission to be there," McKellar said. "And that person had taken off."

McKellar says the man was reportedly living in the travel trailer.

The fire was put out at about 10am, within a couple of hours after starting.

Firefighters turned the scene back to the property owner after mopping up the fire.

The location of the man who reportedly drove away from the fire is not known.

There were no injuries.