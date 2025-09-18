Remains Of Travis Decker Likely Found, Says Chelan Co. Sheriff’s Office

The remains of triple murder suspect Travis Decker have likely been found.

According to a press release from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, the body of the 31-year-old Wenatchee man who's accused of murdering his three young daughters at a remote campsite west of Leavenworth on June 2 may have been discovered during a search of a wooded area in Chelan County this week.

Investigators say the remains were located south of Leavenworth, and while they have not yet been positively identified, all evidence suggests they belong to Decker, who has been missing since May 30 when he failed to return 9-year-old Paityn Decker; 8-year-old Evelyn Decker; and 5-year-old Olivia Decker to their mother's house after picking them up for a scheduled visitation earlier in the day.

The girls were found deceased from manual asphyxiation at Rock Island Campground three days later, and an intensive manhunt for Decker was launched by multiple law enforcement agencies who have been searching for him ever since.

The Sheriff’s Office says it's currently processing the scene where the remains believed to be Travis Decker were discovered with the assistance of the Washington State Patrol, and a DNA analysis of the remains is pending.

This week's search was headed up by the US Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and also included the assistance of the U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Forest Service, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI.