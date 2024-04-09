Two Arrested In Alleged Wenatchee Carjacking

A pair of Quincy men are behind bars after they allegedly carjacked someone in Wenatchee early Saturday.

Documents filed in Chelan County Superior Court indicate the owner of an SUV contacted officers about their vehicle being stolen at gunpoint just before 1 a.m. in the 900 block of South Mission Street.

A short time later, police stopped the SUV on State Route 28 about four miles outside East Wenatchee and arrested 28-year-old Pablo Jovanie Tapia and 20-year-old Marcus Chavez.

Investigators say Chavez allegedly tossed a semi-automatic pistol out of the stolen SUV when officers went to pull the vehicle over.

Police reportedly recovered the weapon and also have dash camera video evidence of Chavez attempting to dispose of it.

Tapia and Chavez are both facing charges of vehicle theft, DUI, and illegal possession of a firearm.