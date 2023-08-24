Two Injured After Being Trapped In Cab In Semi Rollover Crash

Two people are injured, one badly hurt, from a semi rollover crash off of I-90 near George Wednesday evening.

Deputies say the driver was going too fast on Road 1-Northwest when the 18-wheeler rolled on a curve west of Beverly-Burke Road Southwest.

Two men were trapped in the cab.

Rescues were performed by Grant County Fire District #3 with one man being flown to Confluence Health Hospital-Central Campus in Wenatchee with injuries.

The other man was taken by ambulance to Quincy Valley Medical Center.

Deputies have not released their conditions or their identities..

The semi was hauling wine grapes. The crash took place after 6pm Wednesday.

The crash is still being investigated.