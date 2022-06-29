Two Man Charged for Home Theft of Over $20,000 Cash

A Moses Lake man is in jail after he and an Omak man are accused of burglarizing a home and stealing more than $20,000 in cash.

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary took place at about 10:30 Sunday morning in Oroville.

An investigation led to the arrest of 28-year-old Samuel Adams Tuesday at a motel in Tonasket, where deputies say they recovered some of the stolen money as well as a car Adams had purchased with the stolen cash.

Adams is in the Okanogan County Jail for residential burglary, 1st degree theft and outstanding warrants

The other suspect is 40-year-old Brian Wallace, who remains at large.