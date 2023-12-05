Two RVs Destroyed In Fire Near Home In Malaga Tuesday Morning

Two RVs were completely destroyed by a Tuesday morning fire in Malaga.

Fire crews were sent to a call at 3:18 a.m. in the 3700 block of Bainard Road in Malaga of an RV on fire.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson Kay McKellar says there were three RVs parked on the property near a home.

"The owners of the property advised these RVs belonged to their daughter," said McKellar. "Two lost. One got some exposure damage."

The home was not damaged. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews were on the scene for about two hours to bring the fire under control and extinguish it.

Separately, McKellar said there was a report of an illegal burn fire called in during the 5pm hour Monday in East Wenatchee on SR 28 Sunset Hwy. She said that fire was started by homeless people trying to stay warm.