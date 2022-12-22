Two Sentenced In East Wenatchee Pepper Spray Attack

Sentencing is now complete for two men who entered an East Wenatchee home and attacked four people with pepper spray back in September.

This week, 32-year-old Kurtis Robert Ickes pleaded guilty to armed criminal mischief, and received a three-month jail sentence.

In November, 35-year-old Zane Russell Grissom received a sentence of more than six years after pleading guilty to six charges, including two for assault that were designated as violent offenses and classified as torture.

One of the assault charges included Domestic Violence because Grissom had been involved in a romantic relationship with the victim.

He was also convicted of tampering with a witness after admitting he called the victim from jail and asked her not to cooperate with prosecutors.

in addition, Grissom was ordered not to contact the four pepper spray victims during his supervision after being released.

Further, three of his charges were for violating a court order.

Grissom has a previous criminal history which includes felonies for robbery, theft, burglary, unlawful issuance of checks and a controlled substance violation.

Those crimes occurred between 2003 and 2017.

Grissom’s full sentence from November was 73.5 months. Both Grissom and Ickes were convicted in Douglas County Superior Court.